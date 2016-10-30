County facilities tax seen as a tough sell

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/The News-Gazette A visiting room at the Champaign County satellite jail jail in east Urbana on Monday, March 11, 2013. Other Related Content Protesters: Find ways to keep people out of jail

URBANA — Even Champaign County Board members admit the outlook isn't good for passage of a sales tax increase for county facilities.

"I'll go out on the limb and predict the outcome of the quarter-cent sales tax referendum," Chris Alix, an Urbana Democrat, told his board colleagues earlier this month. "I don't think it's likely to pass because it's a sales tax referendum. Tax referenda are unlikely to pass, even under the best circumstances."

"I have no sense one way or another how this will go," said county board Chair Pattsi Petrie. "But a lot of people tell me that referendums don't pass the first time in this county. That's the pattern historically."

"I'm willing to work with this (facilities) plan. There will be things I support and things I'm against, should we get the tax dollars," said Matt Hiser, like Petrie a Champaign Democrat. "But I'm not optimistic that this is going to pass in the first place just because of how it's come across. But moving forward, when we try to do another referendum should this one fail, we need to follow the model the Champaign school district has used for this referendum, where they've had various committees from the community identify needs."

Hiser's comments cut to what many believe is the heart of the issue and the disadvantage the county tax increase proposal faces: There's more community attention on the school district's much larger property tax increase plan, and there's no organized support for the sales tax increase.

No groups have endorsed the sales tax increase, and its only support is from county board members and county officials who are speaking to groups, posting on social media and writing commentaries in local newspapers.

There is, though, organized opposition to the tax increase from the Build Programs Not Jails group that has paid for and posted hundreds of yard signs throughout Champaign-Urbana in opposition to what it calls "a jail tax" because the county's facilities action plan proposes money to consolidate jail facilities.

One member of the group, Kristina Khan, told the county board in August that the group would "crush the referendum."

"We're going to continue fighting for justice," she said. "Let's create community alternatives to this kind of deceptive and ridiculous BS."

Regardless of what happens with the sales tax increase vote, say county board members, the county has to address its facilities issues. Six years' worth of various studies and reports, plus the facilities action plan, provide a blueprint.

"The voters have their chance to speak," said Urbana Democrat James Quisenberry. "If they say no, we'll still have a bunch of buildings that need millions of dollars (of work) to keep them operating."

"It is a plan," said Aaron Esry, a Republican from rural St. Joseph. "It's something to put on paper and say, 'Hey, this is the path we want to go down.' If future boards want to look at it later and change it, that's up to the future board."

Too much jail talk?

Although the organized opposition has focused on the jail facilities, most county board members say that issue must be addressed, particularly the conditions in the 30-year-old jail building in downtown Urbana.

Criminal justice consultant Alan Kalmanoff advised more than three years ago that the downtown jail be abandoned "as quickly as possible."

"Operating two jails, one of which is in very bad condition, creates an environment that is not acceptable. It needs to be dealt with. It needs to move forward," Quisenberry said. "This is a step forward to reduce the number of jail beds in this community and to address some of the risks that some of our inmates have to deal with because we don't have the proper resources."

Alix said the jail portion of the facilities action plan — 252 beds plus 30 beds in a medical unit versus the current 313 beds — "is better than the status quo with two jails and minimal medical facilities and minimal ways to separate inmates. I don't know how you look at this and say it isn't an improvement over the status quo, although obviously some people do."

Champaign Democrat Josh Hartke is one of those who believes the action plan focuses too much on jail construction and not enough on programs.

"I'm not saying there doesn't have to be a facility investment down the road in the jail and, yes, we do want to close the downtown jail," he said. "But I think we can take on issues like pretrial (diversion) and cash bail and things like that. And we still have to figure out how to fund operations like full-time nursing at the jail."

Others on the board argue that the county's operations costs will be lowered by items in the facilities plan such as consolidating garages, moving out of the "sub-par" Brookens Administrative Center (originally built in 1970 as a junior high school) and closing the downtown jail.

In any case, all agree, how the money from a sales tax increase is spent is up to a future county board, not the one that will be out of business in a little more than a month. There could be as many as six new members on the 22-member board in December.

Criticism of chair

Another factor in how any sales tax money is spent is who's leading the board.

Petrie, the current board chair who is a strong backer of the sales tax increase, said she plans to run for another term.

"There's a lot of unfinished business," she said.

One possible piece of unfinished business could be what to do after a defeat of the sales tax question. The new county board would have to decide quickly — by late January — whether to try again in the April consolidated election.

"There are a number of referendum ideas mentioned if this doesn't pass," Petrie said. "If that comes to fruition, that all has to be done in January."

Other possible referenda questions, she said, could include whether to sell or lease the cash-strapped county nursing home, or whether to increase the 3-cent rate that subsidizes it.

Hartke could try again, as he did two years ago, to become county board chair.

"I don't know yet," he said. "It depends on how all the elections turn out.

"I do hope the Democratic caucus (now 12 of the 22-member board) can unite around somebody and I do hope we're able to find someone who is willing to lead more openly than I think Pattsi has. She's had open meetings and things like that, and that's great, but you can't blame people in the community because they can't show up for Tuesday night meetings and then say they haven't participated. You have to do what the (Champaign) school board has done in going to groups like Keep Central Central and actually bringing them to the table at meetings."

'A blank check'

Hartke said that what happens to the facilities issue, or how the money is spent if the sales tax passes, will be made by "the first 12 votes on the county board."

"I've described this as a blank check because whatever the first 12 votes decides is what the county will do," he said. "It could be spent on anything and if it passes I will work with people to find responsible ways to spend that."

Although some have stated that the Champaign schools bond issue has taken all the attention from the county sales tax question, Petrie said she doesn't view it as competition.

"The rest of us don't see it as any competition, and the sales tax ask is so minimal in comparison," she said. "Twenty dollars a year, $240 over the course of 12 years. That's less than what the school district put out as the calculation on a $150,000 house for one year ($280).

"When we talk to people one-on-one, they understand the ask. They understand this is the best way to do it. They understand the condition of the county buildings and the need to aggregate the jails and take care of the needs of the nursing home."

12-step plan

Although there is no guarantee that a future county board would follow this list and these dollar amounts, these are among the proposed projects listed in Champaign County's Facilities Action Plan. The list includes capital projects that could be undertaken if a quarter-cent sales tax for facilities is approved by county voters:

► Up to $2 million in deferred maintenance at the county nursing home.

► $10 million to $13 million to consolidate the two county jails into one and to improve facilities at the satellite jail in east Urbana.

► Approximately $3 million to move the sheriff's office from downtown Urbana to the ILEAS Building in east Urbana.

► $3 million to $5 million to build a community behavioral health services building.

► Move out of the Brookens Administrative Center to an undetermined location in downtown Urbana.

► $1.8 million for a new countywide information technology system.

► Consolidation of three large county garages into one.

► $500,00 to $800,000 to develop a replacement for the county animal control facility.

► About $2 million in renovations to the juvenile detention center.

► More than $5 million in rehab work to the county courthouse and annex.

► Demolition of the original county nursing home.

► Roof replacement for the county highway garage.

BALLOT BREAKDOWN: The county sales tax increase

► What it is: An increase of a quarter of a cent on the county's sales tax rate to pay for improvements to county facilities. The county already has a 1.25-cent sales tax rate, a penny of which goes for schools and a quarter-cent of which goes to public safety.

► What wouldn't be taxed: The sales tax would not apply to the purchase of groceries, medical products or titled vehicles, such as automobiles, boats or farm equipment.

► What it's for: As outlined in a recently adopted facilities action plan, it would among other things replace the county's information technology system; consolidate jail facilities to the county's satellite jail in east Urbana; replace the sheriff's office; address approximately $22 million in deferred maintenance, including needs at the county nursing home; move Brookens Administrative Center offices to downtown Urbana; and build a $5 million community behavioral health center.

► What it would cost: County officials have estimated that it would cost the median household in the county about $18.35 a year, based on the 2014 median household income in the county of $46,680.

► What it would raise: About $4.5 million a year.

► How long it would last: As stated in the ballot question, the sales tax increase has a "sunset" provision and would last no more than 12 years. It could be extended only with approval again by voters.