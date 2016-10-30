Police investigating shots fired outside Champaign store

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a man who fired shots in front of a Champaign store late Saturday night.

Police Sgt. Mark Vogelzang said officers were called to One Stop Food & Liquor, 701 N. Neil St., at 11:44 p.m. after people reported shots fired there.

Vogelzang said two groups had been fighting in front of the store, and three rounds were shot. Nobody was hurt, and nobody had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon. Broken glass could be seen in the area.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Champaign police at 351-4545. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 TIPS or 373tips.com, or text “CCTIP” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters are completely anonymous. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.

