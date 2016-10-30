Protesters: Find ways to keep people out of jail

CHAMPAIGN — Although it's been advertised as a public facilities sales tax, local activists say Champaign County residents can be certain the ballot proposal up for vote next week is a jail tax.

Gathering Saturday for a rally in Douglass Park, members of the local Black Lives Matter chapter denounced the quarter-cent sales tax increase, calling it a "manipulation of the most vulnerable in our communities."

Kristina Khan, a member of the organization Build Programs Not Jails, said she's spent the past several years resisting the county board's attempts to spend millions on jail construction.

"At the heart of this referendum, there's a proposal for an $18 million jail project," she said, addressing the crowd of about 30 that gathered to oppose the proposal.

"On this same referendum, there is not a single cent being proposed for alternatives for keeping people out of jail, not a single cent that would address the obvious anti-black racism in the county's criminal justice system, not a single cent that would go to even a brainstorming that would create critical systemic change in our town."

The co-founder of the local Black Lives Matter chapter, Evelyn Reynolds, said the group is standing up against the sales tax increase because it's a local issue that's representative of the larger national problem of funding mass incarceration.

More money needs to be poured into community programs that help keep people out of jail, she said.

The need is especially great in Champaign County, she added, where in the past 11 months, three African-Americans who were behind bars for non-violent crimes died in the county jail: Toya Frazier, Paul Clifton and Veronica Horstead.

"And now, the sheriff and county board find it acceptable to tax the county to not only fund their current ways of operating, but to let them build more of the same," Khan said.

Instead of investing in new jail construction, James Kilgore suggested the county board devote more funding to building transitional housing for people when they're released from prison.

"Once you have a house, you have a base of operation, your life is stable, you can look for jobs, you can connect to people," said Kilgore, who spent six years in prison for crimes related to his activism. "But when you're not knowing where you're going to sleep that night, how are you going to focus on hunting for a job?"

State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, who spent seven years serving on the county board, attended Saturday's event to publicly denounce the proposed tax increase.

She called it the work of "shifty politicians" who knew they couldn't put a jail tax proposal on the ballot by itself and decided to lump everything together.

"By investing our resources in imprisonment, instead of community based programs ... we're creating a situation in which many people need to get locked up to get access to those very services," she said.

Formerly incarcerated Urbana resident Jobie Taylor agreed, saying in his 20 years in prison, he met inmates who purposely committed crimes before winter came, just so they'd have a warm place to sleep at night.

"There's no rehabilitation in jail; you have to do that yourself," he said. "This is not the place we need to put money. Putting money into a corrupted criminal justice system that's really not beneficial to nobody, all you're doing is breaking up families."