16-plus hours later, jury in Danville murder trial 'deadlocked'

DANVILLE — About 16½ hours into their deliberations, jurors in the Dejuan E. Alexander murder trial said they were deadlocked.

“We are unable to come to a unanimous decision,” Circuit Judge Tom O’Shaughnessy said, reading a note from the jury around 4:15 p.m. Monday, six hours and 15 minutes into that day’s deliberations.

“We are at a standstill with our deliberations,” the note continued. “We would appreciate some guidance.”

After discussing the situation with Vermilion County Assistant State’s Attorney Sandy Lawlyes and defense attorney Carl Kagawa, O’Shaughnessy decided to release the jury for the day and resume negotiations at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Kagawa, who is scheduled to present oral arguments before the Fourth District Appellate Court Tuesday, wanted deliberations to continue as late as 8 p.m.

But Lawlyes argued that jury of 10 women and two men had already been at it for two days.

“They are deadlocked. I don’t know what good it’s going to do to keep them late on holiday,” she said, adding many have children. “I think it would be better bringing them back tomorrow.”

The judge said he shared Lawlyes’ concerns and said he didn’t want any outside distractions, implying trick or treating, causing them to hasten their decision.

Alexander, 32, of Indianapolis, faced two counts of first-degree murder in the March 16, 2014 fatal shooting of Demaree M. Tetter, 25, outside of Deuce nightclub, 623 N. Vermilion St.

He also faced one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in the shooting of Mr. Tetter’s friend, Sheldon Pittman, 38, of Danville. Pittman was shot in the abdomen and right wrist, but his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

If he’s convicted, Alexander faces between 20 years and life in prison.

During the 5½ days of testimony, Lawlyes and Kagawa each put on witnesses — including Alexander — who testified that the club was packed with people who came to see rap artist Webbie perform. Alexander, an aspiring rap artist who performs under the name Chaos, was one of the opening acts.

Both prosecution and defense witnesses recalled one or several fights breaking out inside the club, that security and Danville police tried to break up the fights and threw everyone out, and that the fighting and arguing spilled out into the parking lot.

Nine prosecution witnesses identified Alexander as the shooter or recalled seeing him with a gun at the time Mr. Tetter was shot.

However, Alexander and at least two defense witnesses said the defendant was at or going to his Jeep when they heard the gunshots behind them.

Jurors deliberated for about 8 hours on Friday without reaching a verdict and were released to go home at 8:55 p.m. Around 6:30 that evening, jurors sent O’Shaughnessy a note that they were tied 6-6, and later, they asked for copies of police reports and transcripts of two prosecution witnesses’ testimony, which was denied.

Deliberations were scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Monday, but were delayed about 1½ hours.

O’Shaughnessy called jurors in the courtroom at 10:15 a.m., telling them he learned on Sunday evening that some of them may have received an automated message notifying them that their jury service had ended. The message was sent at 5 p.m. Friday, which would have been when their two-week jury service ended, if not for the continuation of the trial.

O’Shaughnessy questioned the eight jurors who signed up for and received the message via text or email as to whether they had discussed the case, read or listened to any news reports or heard any comments regarding it, or had shared any information on their own after receiving the message or at any other time over the weekend. All said no.

He then asked the other jurors the same questions, and they said no.

After O’Shaughnessy and the attorneys were satisfied with their answers, jurors resumed deliberations at 10:30 a.m.