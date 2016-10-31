Area history, Oct. 31, 2016

Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, County Clerk Fred Hess said today that people who expect to hear election returns from this county next Tuesday night will be badly fooled. With the exception of a few very small precincts he does not expect any returns before midnight. In the Twin Cities, Rantoul and Homer he said he will be satisfied if the returns come in on Wednesday morning. To begin with, he said, the ballot is long and even with straight-party ballots it will take a long time to count them. Adding to the time is the women's ballot. Although the women have little to vote for, it still takes time to count their ballots. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

In 1966, as many as 20 new manufacturing firms are expected to select sites for location in Urbana by 1985, according to planning consultants advising the city of Urbana. The manufacturing sector will grow more rapidly than any other part of the city's economy, said the experts from Schelle Associates. They estimate an additional 1,825 manufacturing jobs by 1985.

In 2001, familiar local names are associated with the rebuilding of a property long viewed as a linchpin to the development of a corridor connecting downtown Champaign with Campustown. The Champaign City Council Tuesday gave unanimous approval to entering into negotiations with the Burnham Redevelopment Group which wants to reconstruct the Burnham Hospital properties on Springfield Avenue as Stone Arch Village. The developers include Joe Petry and Hugh Gallivan.