Camargo named interim LAS dean

CHAMPAIGN — An associate dean in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will take over as interim dean following Barbara Wilson’s promotion to a UI vice president’s job, but a permanent dean is expected to be named within a month.

The appointment of Martin Camargo, associate dean for humanities and interdisciplinary programs, takes effect Tuesday, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

The college is the largest on the Urbana campus, with 70 majors and more than 660 tenure-system professors, one-third of all faculty campuswide. More than 99 percent of students on campus take a class in LAS.

Executive Associate Dean Brian Ross has been interim dean since early October, when Wilson was named executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs. But Ross retired Oct. 21.

Ross had also led the college during the 2015-16 school year, when Wilson served as interim chancellor. She had retained her title as dean during that period. A new chancellor, Robert Jones, took over in late September.

Interim Provost Edward Feser said in a release Monday that an internal search is under way for a permanent LAS dean. He hopes to have the new dean in place by the end of November.

Camargo holds a tenured faculty appointment in English and courtesy appointments as a professor of classics and medieval studies.