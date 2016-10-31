Crane falls on campus building

URBANA — A crane used for a roofing project fell on the University of Illinois’ Large Animal Clinic early Monday, but the accident caused no injuries and no major structural damage to the building, UI officials said.

Steve Breitwieser, spokesman for UI Facilities and Services, said the crane was being used to lift roofing materials but wasn’t carrying any load when it tipped.

The boom truck was owned by Advanced Commercial Roofing, and Path Construction is also involved in the project, Breitwieser said.

“I think they would be looking into the cause as to why this occurred,” he said.

A Path Construction representative reached Monday declined to answer questions about the incident, saying officials were still trying to figure out how it happened.

No students, employees or animal patients were injured, and the accident did not disrupt operations at the College of Veterinary Medicine, spokeswoman Chris Beuoy said Monday.

“Thankfully, nothing at all,” Beouy said.

The boom truck was parked on the east side of the Large Animal Clinic, and the crane became wedged on the east side of the roof when it tipped, he said.

“It was lifting over into the middle section because the roof is flat. The east part of the roof is a little bit higher,” he said.

Crews were attempting to cut the crane apart Monday afternoon so they could remove it. Two other cranes from Custom Crane were assisting with that effort.

The roofing project — replacing 115,000 square feet of seamed metal roof — started last February and was nearing completion, Breitwieser said. The crane fell on an area above two multipurpose offices but didn’t appear to cause any interior damage, though the roof itself was likely affected, Breitwieser said.

Facilities and Services crews were also checking other areas of the building, including mechanical systems that may be vented through the roof, for any possible damage, he said.