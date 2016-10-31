Issues with empty houses unabated in C-U area

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/CU-CitizenAccess These houses at 206 and 208 S. Prospect Ave. were among dozens listed on the city of Champaign's vacant housing list as of Aug. 30. Other Related Content Funding used yearly to demolish nuisances

By JELTER MEERS

Since the housing market crashed in 2007, the cities of Champaign and Urbana have received more than $2 million in state and federal dollars to combat vacant and nuisance housing.

Yet the number of empty houses is still climbing.

As of 2014, one in every 10 houses in Champaign County sat vacant, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data available.

The total — 8,700 — was nearly twice as many as the number of vacant houses in 2000.

Back then, there were 4,700 vacant houses. By 2010, it was up to 7,000 in the county, with more than half of those in C-U: 2,227 in Champaign, 2,129 in Urbana, according to census data.

Numbers for cities for 2014 were not available, but officials acknowledge the problems continue.

"We have seen a lot of people that walked away from properties. Many landlords just walked away and said 'I'm done,'" said Kerri Spear, Champaign's neighborhood programs manager.

In an attempt to stem the rising numbers, Champaign and Urbana sought money from the state and from new federal programs designed to support the demolition or rehabilitation of vacant houses and spur the construction of new residences.

Altogether, the two cities received at least $2.4 million from four programs between 2010 and 2014. Champaign supplemented that with $20,000 of its own funds each year.

A breakdown of the programs shows:

— The vast majority of the money — $2.01 million — came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Neighborhood Stabilization Program, meant to prompt reinvestment in foreclosed and abandoned properties to revitalize neighborhoods hit hard by the housing crisis.

— The city of Urbana used funds from the state's Blight Reduction Program and the federal Community Development Block Grant Program to demolish 15 properties, each costing $28,000, combining to total $420,000.

— The largest grant, from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program, helped Champaign demolish seven houses and construct five new houses on those empty lots. The grant also was used to rehabilitate four other structures to provide affordable housing.

Overall, $439,700 was spent purchasing the homes, $58,130 was spent on demolitions and $1.35 million was spent on rehabilitation. These homes were largely in troubled neighborhoods in north Champaign, with three on East Beardsley Avenue, two on Sherwood Terrace and two on East Eureka Street.

These homes are in many of the areas that Champaign's Neighborhood Services department pays close attention to.

While it's hard to assess the results of the Neighborhood Stabilization Program on local housing markets, its impact on vacancy rates is minimal, mainly because the amount of funding it provides is small compared to the number of empty houses that resulted from the market crash, according to national studies.

In addition, a report commissioned by HUD in March 2015 found that the second round of the Neighborhood Stabilization Program had no significant results on vacancy rates.

In total, Urbana and Champaign spent $2.6 million from federal, state and local programs to demolish 39 properties, build five homes and rehabilitate four residences.

Three houses that resulted from the programs went to Courage Connection, C-U's only domestic violence shelter.

Courage Connection Executive Director Isak Griffiths said the houses are much better than typical low-cost housing in the area.

"When you make minimum wage, the housing that is usually available to you is not in good condition," Griffiths said. "Then you end up paying a lot for heating, for example. The houses from the program don't just have affordable rent, it is affordable housing."

Although in total the efforts only address a small number of homes, Illinois Housing Development Authority spokeswoman Man Yee Lee said the state programs are worthwhile.

"We can never help everyone, but isn't it worthwhile to help out one person?" Lee asked. "Don't you think it is worthwhile?"