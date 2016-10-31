Man who murdered Urbana resident gets 25 years (w/video)

Video: John Elkins murder sentence » more Videographer: Heather Coit John Elkins is sentenced to 25 years to the Illinois Department of Corrections for the 2015 murder of Dale Glissendorf. Sentencing took place at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. Image

URBANA — A former Champaign man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to first degree murder.

John Elkins, 34, was charged in April for murdering an Urbana man more than a year ago by setting his house on fire after stealing his television. Elkins faced between 20 to 60 years in jail, but the state asked for 25 years in exchange for his guilty plea, plus three years of parole.

Elkins appeared in custody with his attorney before Judge Heidi Ladd. Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan spelled out the details of the case, asking Ladd to give Elkins credit for the 204 days he’d already served.

In January 2015, the Urbana fire department was dispatched to the home of Dale Glissendorf, at 1106 Mitchem Drive, around 2:36 a.m. Upon arrival they found smoke and flames coming out the back of the house. Mr. Glissendorf was discovered in his bed in the upper level of his home, with burns on the right side of his body, Sullivan said. It was determined Mr. Glissendorf died of smoke inhalation.

Witnesses told police they heard dogs barking and saw a car pull into the driveway of the home around 11:30 p.m. the day of the fire. Family members of Mr. Glissendorf reported a 60-inch television was missing from the house and other objects had been moved around, according to Sullivan.

Witnesses, including Elkin’s girlfriend, told police Elkins had been staying at Mr. Glissendorf’s home and was kicked out just a few days before the fire. Police also found evidence on Elkin’s phone that he had tried to sell a 60-inch television for $700 not long after the incident, Sullivan said.

When police interviewed the defendant, who was already in a Galesburg prison for theft at the time, Elkins admitted he knew the victim was upstairs when he started the fire, but said he thought Mr. Glissendorf was already dead.

Elkins has prior convictions of theft, residential burglary and battery.