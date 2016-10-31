Taking the (burning) garbage out

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Urbana firefighters douse a garbage truck on Ash Street near University Avenue, after the truck caught fire in a garage at Shaffer Sanitary Co. in Urbana on Monday Oct. 31, 2016. The truck was removed from the garage and its load dumped onto the street so firefighters could put it out.

You can add garbage truck driver to the list of duties of an Urbana firefighter.

At least for one day.

Urbana Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said crews were called to Shaffer Sanitary at 714 E. University, U, shortly after 10 a.m. today and found refuse in a garbage truck on fire inside a building.

A firefighter drove the truck outside and dumped the garbage out, allowing crews to put the flames out. The building sustained smoke damage and no injuries were reported.

An investigator is looking into how the garbage started on fire.