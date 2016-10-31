Taking the (burning) garbage out
You can add garbage truck driver to the list of duties of an Urbana firefighter.
At least for one day.
Urbana Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said crews were called to Shaffer Sanitary at 714 E. University, U, shortly after 10 a.m. today and found refuse in a garbage truck on fire inside a building.
A firefighter drove the truck outside and dumped the garbage out, allowing crews to put the flames out. The building sustained smoke damage and no injuries were reported.
An investigator is looking into how the garbage started on fire.
