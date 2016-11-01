Carle relocating outpatient surgery center

Questions? Ask our Health Reporter HERE and she'll get you an answer

CHAMPAIGN — The Carle health system has applied to state regulators to relocate its outpatient surgery center in Champaign from its current site at 1702 S. Mattis Ave., C, to a new freestanding facility at Curtis and Staley Roads.

The new surgery center would be part of the Carle’s new Carle at the Fields medical campus development at the Curtis Road and Interstate 57 interchange.

The 20-year-old current surgery center building wasn’t built for the types and volume of surgery being performed today, according to Dr. Ryan Porter, a Carle otolaryngologist and associate medical director for ambulatory surgery centers.

Demand at the current facility has grown by 17 percent in surgery volume over the last five years, due to advances in surgery and an aging population with more chronic conditions, according to Carle.

An application for certificate of need approval, a required regulatory step for construction of the new surgery center, has been filed with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, with consideration by the state board tentatively set for Jan. 24, 2017.

Carle said it hopes to break ground on this new facility next spring and open it in 2019.

The Carle Surgicenter is 25-percent owned by Christie Clinic and 75-percent owned by Carle.