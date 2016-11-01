Cat dies, no humans hurt in Champaign house fire

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A relative of one of the occupants of the house at 1308 Sunset Drive, C, takes a cat a Champaign firefighter rescued from a fire there Tuesday. No people were injured, but one cat died.

CHAMPAIGN — While no people were hurt in a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Champaign, a cat died.

According to Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith, firefighters were called to a home at 1308 Sunset Drive, Champaign, at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, after a woman who lived there woke up to the smell of smoke.

After firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the rear of the single story house, they said.

Smith said 27 emergency response personnel used 13 pieces of fire, rescue and EMS equipment.

While one cat died, firefighters carried out two other cats and three lizards, he said.

He said they had the fire under control by 3:32 p.m. Firefighters left the scene at 7:30 p.m.

Total damage to the house was estimated at $65,000, with another $17,000 in damage to the house’s contents..

Smith said firefighters believe the blaze began in the kitchen. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday night.