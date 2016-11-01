Danville shootings: 4 in custody

Photo by: Provided Jodavius Jones Image

DANVILLE — Four people are in custody in connection with several shootings that occurred in Danville on Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Police first responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street around noon Monday, according to Commander Jane McFadden.

When they arrived, they found a residence was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured. Witnesses said a suspect was shooting from a vehicle and gave a description of the vehicle to police.

McFadden said Christopher T. McClendon, 18, of Chicago, was later located and arrested on a weapons charge.

Around 9:44 p.m. Monday, officers responded to another call for shots fired in the 400 block of South Street, McFadden said. Three people told police they were leaving a residence when they were shot at by people on foot. No one was injured.

Around 11:45 p.m., two people — Jodavius L. Jones, 18, of Danville, and Brandon Dallas-Hagan, 24, of Indianapolis — were stopped in a vehicle, McFadden said. Each were arrested for having a handgun in their possession.

Police received a third call of shots fired at 12:56 a.m. today, McFadden said. She said a vehicle was struck in the 1100 block of North Franklin Street, and witnesses reported seeing two vehicles leaving the area. Again, no one was injured.

McFadden said a man, Dustin D. Noel, 25, of Danville, was stopped in the area and arrested after police found a weapon on him.

McFadden said police are continuing to investigate these incidents. If anyone has any information, they should contact the police department at 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crimestoppers at 446-TIPS (8477).