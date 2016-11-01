Danville shootings: 4 in custody
DANVILLE — Four people are in custody in connection with several shootings that occurred in Danville on Monday and early Tuesday morning.
Police first responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street around noon Monday, according to Commander Jane McFadden.
When they arrived, they found a residence was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured. Witnesses said a suspect was shooting from a vehicle and gave a description of the vehicle to police.
McFadden said Christopher T. McClendon, 18, of Chicago, was later located and arrested on a weapons charge.
Around 9:44 p.m. Monday, officers responded to another call for shots fired in the 400 block of South Street, McFadden said. Three people told police they were leaving a residence when they were shot at by people on foot. No one was injured.
Around 11:45 p.m., two people — Jodavius L. Jones, 18, of Danville, and Brandon Dallas-Hagan, 24, of Indianapolis — were stopped in a vehicle, McFadden said. Each were arrested for having a handgun in their possession.
Police received a third call of shots fired at 12:56 a.m. today, McFadden said. She said a vehicle was struck in the 1100 block of North Franklin Street, and witnesses reported seeing two vehicles leaving the area. Again, no one was injured.
McFadden said a man, Dustin D. Noel, 25, of Danville, was stopped in the area and arrested after police found a weapon on him.
McFadden said police are continuing to investigate these incidents. If anyone has any information, they should contact the police department at 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crimestoppers at 446-TIPS (8477).
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.