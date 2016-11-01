Fire destroys farm shed in Somer Township

THOMASBORO — Fire destroyed a farm shed and thousands of dollars worth of property in rural Thomasboro early Tuesday.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Coile said firefighters from several area departments were called to the home of Ricky Wolken in the 2200 block of County Road 1600 E about 2:17 a.m.

The home is in Somer Township about two miles southeast of Thomasboro.

Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said Wolken’s son had been asked by friends to pick them up in town and was getting ready to do that when he saw the shed on fire, notified his dad and called for help.

“About one third of the shed was burning when they got there and fire was rolling through the entire shed,” Cundiff said.

Cundiff said the building is a metal-sided pole barn that is 60 by 100 feet. He said Wolken was able to get a friend’s borrowed John Deere combine out of the shed but could not save his own John Deere combine.

Coile said Wolken told a deputy he believed the fire could have started from a “trickle” battery charger that he had connected to a Funseeker motor home.

That recreational vehicle, a 500-gallon portable fuel tank, and an antique tractor were also substantially damaged.

Cundiff said it’s likely the building will have to be torn down.

Coile said Wolken estimated the loss to the shed and contents at $303,000.

Cundiff said about 35 firefighters from Thomasboro, Carroll, St. Joseph and Ogden-Royal fought the fire.

No one was injured.

Cundiff said firefighters had to haul water from Thomasboro to the shed. They had the fire out and were back in quarters by about 4 a.m.



