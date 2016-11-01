Heroin possession nets three-year prison sentence

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed a small amount of heroin more than a year ago in Champaign has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Demarco Lucas, 30, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Roper Street, had pleaded guilty in September to possession of a controlled substance, admitting that on June 23, 2015, he had less than a tenth of gram of heroin.

A more serious charge alleging he intended to sell the heroin was dismissed in return for his plea.

Lucas’ arrest stemmed from a buy that a source working with Champaign police arranged to make from Lucas at a restaurant parking lot on North Market Street.

Court records show that Lucas had prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver a look-alike substance, aggravated fleeing, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and battery.

Judge Roger Webber imposed the prison sentence and a fine of $510 on Lucas.

