Photo by: The News-Gazette Demario Turner

CHAMPAIGN — Demario Turner was out trick-or-treating with his 6-year-old son when he heard "the earnest cry of a mom."

That call for help sent him into action fast, and he ran to help, one of the first two adults on the spot to start CPR on an autistic 7-year-old boy who ran into a subdivision pond while he and his mom were also out trick-or-treating.

When Turner first saw the boy, he was floating face-down in the water, he said.

"Oh my God, it was the scariest thing I've ever seen because I have a son that age," he said. "It was the natural thing to do everything to aid this kid until the medical professionals arrived."

Turner, who works in human resource and volunteer services for Carle Foundation Hospital, said he doesn't live on Cherry Hills Drive where the child ran into the pond, and wasn't even aware there was water there.

He first heard the boy's mother screaming "Help me with my baby," he said.

He first helped a woman who was starting CPR after someone pulled the child out of the water, he said, then another man, later identified as neighbor Bill Brinkoetter, came and offered to assist when he got tired. Turner said he tilted the child's head back and held a flashlight while Brinkoetter performed CPR.

"It was really a scary moment. I'm still shaken by it," he said. "Especially having a kid that age."

Turner said he had his own son, Makiah, stay safely in a car with his aunt while he was busy helping, so Makiah wasn't at the pond to watch. But he was inspired by the rescue all the same.

"When we got back home, he was telling neighbors. He said Dad helped save a kid's life," he said.

The whole episode also made him realize his own CPR skills are out of date, Turner said. He was last trained 15 years ago, and he's vowed to get recertified, he said.