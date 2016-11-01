Judge declares mistrial in Danville murder trial

DANVILLE — It could be awhile before there’s a resolution in Dejuan E. Alexander’s murder case.

Circuit Judge Tom O’Shaughnessy declared a mistrial mid-Tuesday morning after the jury sent him a note saying panelists could not reach a unanimous decision after close to 18 hours of deliberations.

Defense attorney Carl Kagawa objected to the mistrial in court. Afterward, he did not have further comment, saying the case is still pending.

He and Vermilion County Assistant State’s Attorney Sandy Lawlyes are set to meet before O’Shaughnessy at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 to discuss how to proceed with the case.

After the judge thanked and dismissed the jury of 10 women and two men, Lawyles said she was “obviously disappointed we could not get a verdict.

“Clearly, this jury went above and beyond their duty,” she continued. “They spent three days deliberating and gave it full consideration. Like the judge said, we couldn’t have asked more of them.”

Alexander, 32, of Indianapolis, still faces two counts of first-degree murder in the March 16, 2014 fatal shooting of Demaree M. Tetter, 25, outside of Deuce nightclub, 623 N. Vermilion St.

He also faces one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in the shooting of Mr. Tetter’s friend, Sheldon Pittman, 38, of Danville. Pittman was shot in the abdomen and right wrist, but his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

If he’s convicted, Alexander faces between 20 years and life in prison.

During the 5½ days of testimony at Alexander’s trial, Lawlyes and Kagawa each put on witnesses — including the defendant — who testified that the club was packed with people who came to see rap artist Webbie perform. Alexander, an aspiring rap artist who performs under the name Chaos, was one of the opening acts.

Both prosecution and defense witnesses recalled one or several fights breaking out inside the club, that security and Danville police tried to break up the fights and threw everyone out, and that the fighting and arguing spilled out into the parking lot, where Mr. Tetter was shot.

Nine prosecution witnesses identified Alexander as the shooter or recalled seeing him with a gun at the time Mr. Tetter was shot.

The case went to the jury shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. They deliberated for close to eight hours before O’Shaughnessy released them for the weekend.

Around 6:30 that evening, jurors sent the judge a note, saying they were tied 6-6. Later, they sent another note, requesting copies of police reports and transcripts of two prosecution witnesses’ testimony, which were denied.

Jurors deliberated for 6½ hours on Monday. Toward the end of that time, they sent O’Shaughnessy another note.

“We are unable to come to a unanimous decision. We are at a standstill with our deliberations. We would appreciate some guidance,” the note said.

The note also stated they were confused as to why they were given six verdict forms.

Before deliberations began on Tuesday, O’Shaughnessy reread portions of the jury instructions in the hopes of clearing up any confusion about procedural matters. Jurors went back into the deliberation room and sent their final note shortly before 10:30 a.m.