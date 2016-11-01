Police looking for armed robber

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an armed robbery Halloween night on Champaign’s north side.

According to a police report, a man walked into the Piccadilly Beverage Shop, 1215 N. Prospect Ave., at 9:48 p.m. Monday, displayed a gun, demanded and took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store.

No injuries were reported by police.

The description of the armed robber was incomplete.