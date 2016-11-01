Sunny proposition

Got a question for Tom? Ask it here

November's here and still no signs of a frost. The latest balmy numbers, courtesy Tom Kacich:

Oct. 17: Average date of the first frost in Champaign-Urbana

34 degrees: Coldest reading in October 2016, on the 22nd. That also was the only reading in the 30s all month.

+ 6.6: Degrees above normal that October temps were in C-U. Every month in '16 — except May — has had above-average temps.

Nov. 13, 1975: Local record for latest first frost (32 degrees), according to Jim Angel, state climatologist at the Illinois State Water Survey.

7: Days in October with highs in the 80s but only one record high: 81 degrees on Oct. 29.

60 percent: Chance of continued above-average temperatures in central Illinois through Nov. 13, according to the Climate Prediction Center.