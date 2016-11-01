Teen accused in August holdup to be tried as adult

URBANA — A Champaign County judge agreed Monday that a Champaign teen accused of a robbing a man at gunpoint in August should be tried as an adult.

Judge Tom Difanis set bond for Trevon Howard, 17, of the 3200 block of Sylvan Drive, at $500,000 and ordered him to be back in court Nov. 29 on the Class X felony after hearing evidence that Howard may have been involved in two other holdups in August.

At a transfer hearing, State's Attorney Julia Rietz had Urbana police investigator Doug Pipkins testify about all three holdups.

Police are still looking for two other young men involved in at least two of those.

To date, Howard has been formally charged as an adult only with the armed robbery that began about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 18 when a 22-year-old man got off a Mass Transit District bus near Fairlawn and Lynn. Two young men asked him for directions, then one produced a handgun and demanded the man's belongings.

The man handed over his backpack, which contained his cellphone, cash, keys and a laptop computer. The robbers then demanded his personal identification number for his bank card.

After getting it, the pair walked the man to a gas station at Florida Avenue and Philo Road to an automated teller machine. Surveillance video revealed Howard allegedly withdrew more than $800 cash. After getting the cash, the pair ran off to the north and the victim contacted police.

In court Monday, Pipkins also testified that Howard had been identified as participating in two other holdups in August.

— Sunday, Aug. 14, about 12:05 a.m., a man was playing Pokemon Go in the courtyard at the Capstone Apartments in the 1900 block of North Lincoln Avenue when he was approached by three young men who asked for directions to an apartment. The victim knew there was no such number and began to walk away. As he did so, one of the men put a gun to his head, took his phone and wallet, then the trio ran off.

— Saturday, Aug. 20, about 11 p.m., a man had just delivered a pizza in the 700 block of East California Avenue, Urbana, when he was approached by three males and ordered to get on his knees. One male put a gun to his head and demanded his property. Another, identified as Howard, took the man's car keys, went in his car and stole his phone. The man's wallet was also taken.

Howard was arrested Aug. 22 at the READY school in the Illinois Terminal after being identified as one of the robbers in the Aug. 18 holdup. On Aug. 23, he was charged in juvenile court with armed robbery and ordered held in the Juvenile Detention Center by Difanis.

The next day, after demonstrating alarming behavior, Howard was sent to The Pavilion in Champaign to be evaluated. That night, he allegedly pulled a fire alarm and escaped when the doors opened. He remained on the run until turning himself in to police Sept. 12.

Rietz said she argued for the transfer because of the serious nature of the crime, the fact that Howard will turn 18 in a few months, that he was allegedly involved in three robberies in a two-week period, and because he's running out of options in the juvenile system.

On probation for two years as a juvenile for theft and aggravated battery, Howard has been given multiple opportunities at community-based services, Rietz said, none of which he has successfully completed.

Court records show that since June 2009, Howard had more than two dozen police contacts.

Although Howard told police that he didn't have a real gun, Difanis said it was more likely than not that the weapon was real. No weapon was ever recovered, Rietz said.