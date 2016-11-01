Trick-or-treater saved from near drowning

CHAMPAIGN - Two people in a south Champaign subdivision are being credited with saving the life of an autistic child who ran from his mother while trick-or-treating and fell in a pond.

Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said about 8:30 p.m. Monday, deputies were sent to 2603 Cherry Hills where a 7-year-old boy had run from his mother and got into a pond behind the home and was unable to get back to shore.

The mother went for help and a man and woman not related to the boy came to her aid. The man went in the pond and got the boy out of the cold water.

The child appeared not to be breathing and was unresponsive so the woman began administering CPR with the help of a neighbor. After several minutes, the child began breathing on his own.

He was taken to Carle Hospital.

"Quick response and willingness to help certainly saved this young child's life," said Jones. "This further demonstrates the value of being CPR trained and being willing to perform it at a moment's notice."

Jones did not immediately have the names of the people who came to the child's aid. More on this story as it develops.