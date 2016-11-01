Urbana man wanted for firing gun Oct. 20 arrested

Photo by: provided Keith Porter

URBANA — A 23-year-old Urbana man wanted for a shooting about two weeks ago in that city has been arrested.

Members of the Great Lakes Marshals Task Force found Keith Porter outside an apartment in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A warrant had been issued last month for his arrest, charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly firing several shots in the 2000 block of Vawter Street about 4:10 p.m. Oct. 20.

Porter lists an address in that block.

The shooting was one of several that have happened in the southeast Urbana neighborhood in the last few months.

No one was hit by gunfire that day, but on Oct. 28 a shooting in that same block injured a 28-year-old Urbana man, who was hit by gunfire in a lower extremity.

Police are still looking for Kendre Leshoure, 25, also of that block, for aggravated battery with a firearm, as well as a second unidentified man for that shooting.

And about midnight Saturday, a 23-year-old Champaign man was shot in the 1100 block of South Lierman Avenue. Police described his injuries as life-threatening.

The shootings were among 14 that have occurred in the southeast part of the city since the beginning of 2015; half of those hit people.