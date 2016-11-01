A week away until Election Day

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Illinois students get the chance vote early at the Federal Room in the lower level of Illini Union in Urbana on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. Students may also register to vote right up until Election Day next week but must also vote at that time.

Five things to know about early voting in Champaign County, courtesy resident elections expert Tom Kacich:

1 As of mid-day Monday, 19,378 people already had voted by mail or had taken advantage of early voting in Champaign County. Earlier, County Clerk Gordy Hulten said he hoped that 30,000 people would vote before Election Day. Now, he thinks the number could surpass 30,000. Turnout in Champaign County for the last four presidential elections has averaged 80,876.

2 Four years ago, there had been 18,610 early or by-mail voters in the county by Nov. 3, three days before Election Day 2012.

3 The early turnout doesn't bode well for Unit 4's $183.4 million bond issue plan. Six precincts already report more than 300 voters and all six voted down the last Champaign schools bond issue about 19 months ago. In four of the six precincts, the bond issue was rejected by a percentage greater than the districtwide total (70.2 percent opposition). The precinct with the greatest number of votes so far — Champaign 3 (458) — rejected the last bond issue by 78 percent to 22 percent.

4 The big turnout in those six precincts probably bodes well for Donald Trump. Four years ago, Barack Obama lost only one precinct in Champaign-Urbana — City of Champaign 38. Already, 310 people have voted there. Four years ago, a total of 575 cast ballots there. And the precinct with the greatest number of voters so far gave Barack Obama less than 40 percent in 2012.

5 Early voting continues at nine sites in the county this week, including Saturday (9 a.m. to noon at most locations) and Sunday (1-4 p.m. at most locations). The Brookens Center in east Urbana is the exception: there's early voting there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.