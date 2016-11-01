Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Bill Brinkoetter Other Related Content Trick-or-treater saved from near drowning

CHAMPAIGN — Bill Brinkoetter’s first thought when he heard a commotion on the side of his house on Halloween night was that it was “just kids.”

He went outside to check, and ended up helping save the life of a 7-year-old autistic boy.

The Champaign County sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home on the 2600 block of Cherry Hills Drive at about 8:30 p.m. after the child ran away from his mother, got into a pond behind the home and was unable to return to shore.

Another man and woman came to the mother’s aid, and a 14-year-old Urbana boy pulled the child out of the pond, according to Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the sheriff’s office.

Brinkoetter said he ran down to the pond when he saw what was going on and saw somebody administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the child.

“I just had CPR class not long ago, and know you get tired quick, and asked the guy if he wanted me to take over, and he said sure,” he said.

Brinkoetter said the boy didn’t appear to be breathing when he started CPR, but after a minute and a half “you could see signs of life.”

“He opened his eyes and you could see him start to gag,” he said.

Brinkoetter said at that point, he turned the child on his side to try and get some of the liquid out of him.

Once he appeared to be breathing on his own, he and another man carried him to the front yard and they wrapped a coat around him to await emergency rescuers.

A “calvary” arrived, Brinkoetter said, and that included an ambulance, fire truck and a couple of sheriff’s squad cars.

Brinkoetter said he just moved to this subdivision in July and had no idea how many trick-or-treaters would be arriving on his doorstep.

“We ran out of candy in 38 minutes,” he said.

His employer, Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors, Rantoul, requires CPR training for managers every two years, Brinkoetter said. This was the first time he’s had to use it.

The child was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.

“Quick response and willingness to help certainly saved this young child’s life,” Jones said. “This further demonstrates the value of being CPR trained and being willing to perform it at a moment’s notice.”

Jones was not able to immediately release the names of others who came to the child’s aid.