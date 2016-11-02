Adult store clerk robbed at gunpoint

URBANA — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the man who held up an adult store on Urbana’s north side Tuesday night.

Lt. Curt Apperson said about 10:44 p.m., a man entered the Lover’s Playground, 3604 N. Cunningham Ave., displayed a handgun and demanded cash out of the register.

The female clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the man ran from the business. Apperson said deputies don’t know how he left.

He was described as black, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a small build.

He was wearing a black do-rag, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1213 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

