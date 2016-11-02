Cancer can't keep Gibson City's new top cop down

Photo by: Ross Brown/Ford County Record Eric Hyatt is sworn in as Gibson City's police chief Oct. 24. Image

GIBSON CITY — Eric Hyatt raised his right hand and repeated the words read to him by City Clerk Carla Moxley.

To most observers, it probably appeared just like any other oath of office administered in the Gibson City Council chambers.

But Mayor Dan Dickey and other city officials knew otherwise. They knew Hyatt, the city's new police chief, was showing true strength that October night, just hours after undergoing a four-hour chemotherapy treatment at an Urbana hospital. They knew Hyatt wasn't feeling well, despite his attempts to mask it.

"I may have been the only chief sworn in who was actually on chemo" at the time, Hyatt said. "I literally had a chemo pump tucked into my suit pocket that night."

The 46-year-old Hyatt may not look like a Stage 4 colon cancer survivor — "I still have my hair; I still weigh the same; I still go out and do things," he noted — but that's exactly who he is, and he isn't afraid to admit it.

The father of three also isn't afraid of the additional job-related responsibilities he took on following last week's city council meeting, despite recent medical setbacks.

After all, Hyatt's fight with cancer is not over, and neither is his blossoming career.

"It's not an easy process, and there's no right answer; there's not a right way to do it when you're dealing with a chronic disease," he said. "But I can tell you that I stuck with it because I wanted to be the chief and I wanted to take the next step, and I'm not one to just give up and say, 'You know what, I'm going to stop working and just sit around and mope around.'

"That's not me."

Long road to remission

Hyatt, who replaced the retired Steve Cushman as police chief last week, was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2010. In the preceding year, Hyatt said he had "all the symptoms" — "thin, stringy stool, blood in your stool, a pain in your side" — but he didn't know it was colon cancer.

Months before being diagnosed, Hyatt had gone to the doctor, but he was told his issues were probably related to internal hemorrhoids.

"So I put it off," Hyatt said. "But by September, late October, I couldn't even stand up because I was in so much pain. My wife, Jami, took me to the hospital emergency room, and they found a mass on my colon. Two days later, I had about 90 percent of my colon taken out."

Following initial chemotherapy treatments, Hyatt's cancer appeared to be gone. Then, doctors discovered "two spots on my liver," Hyatt said, which led to him having "about 10 to 15 percent of my liver" removed.

"I did more chemo" after that, Hyatt said. "And then I was clean again for almost a year, and they found another couple spots on my liver, and then I had what's called a liver RFA ablation, where they went in and zapped it out. They didn't cut me open and cut it out, but they zapped it out — with radio frequency waves, they knocked out the two biggest spots.

"And then in June of last year, May of last year, unfortunately I had a scan, and my tumor marker was going back up. They found multiple spots, so I couldn't get it cut out, and I couldn't get it ablated (this time), so I went back on chemo. I did chemo — high-dose chemo — from last June until December of last year."

Hyatt said he was eventually able to take a "chemo break" starting in December 2015. But it didn't last long. He returned to chemotherapy this past June, when his "tumor marker started going back up."

"I went back on chemo, high-dose, nasty stuff, and then actually went to (the doctors) in August and started complaining because of the side effects," Hyatt said. "So I took a five-week break, took my son fishing up in Minnesota just this past September."

Since September, Hyatt said he has been on what is called "maintenance chemo."

"It's been a lower-dosage chemo, so I feel a lot better," Hyatt said. "I do treatments on every other Monday. I go to Carle and do a treatment that lasts about three hours, four hours, and then I come home wearing a chemo pump for 46 hours, so basically two days. ... The good thing is I've been on such a lower dosage that I've been able to bounce back quicker. But I'm not 100 percent certain that (the chemotherapy is) being as effective as what it needs to be, so I'm putting a plan together to fix that problem.

"And it may be a higher dosage; it may be another kind of surgery. We're just starting to look at that."

'Doesn't get me down'

Hyatt admitted that it has been a scary situation, but after dealing with cancer for the past six years, "it's kind of old hat now."

"It doesn't get me down, and only because it's been six years," Hyatt said. "It's tough at first; the first two or three years was horrible. But then you realize, 'Well, I had two major surgeries; I had an ablation, but I'm still here.' It sounds horrible, but some people don't make it six months, and I've had six years of memories with my kids."

Hyatt said the support he receives from the community on a daily basis, as well as his fellow colon cancer survivors, has helped him tremendously.

He is a member of The Colon Club, an online support group, of sorts, for colon cancer survivors. Some might recognize him as one of the 12 models featured in The Colon Club's 2013 "Colondar" — a calendar featuring photos of colon cancer survivors.

"I went to New York and did a photo shoot," Hyatt said.

Hyatt said he has met "a lot of people" through the club, and in the process he has realized that colon cancer can afflict anybody, no matter how young. One of his main goals in remaining involved is to help educate others about the need to be proactive in getting screened for colon cancer.

"I know plenty of men now that don't do it," he said. "And I preach to them, 'You need to go to the doctor. If you have a problem, you need to go. You can't be macho man and just sit back.'"

A Stage 4 survivor

Hyatt said that although he is still fighting his cancer, he feels capable of handling the police chief's job. He is thankful that city officials feel the same way.

Whenever medical issues or chemotherapy treatments prevent him from being at work, the police department will be run by Lt. Adam Rosendahl, he said.

Hyatt's battle with cancer has brought him closer to his fellow officers, as well as their families.

"Their families and them have been extremely supportive," he said. "And you need that. Because no matter what people say, you can't do it on your own."

Hyatt said the entire community has shown him support, including by raising funds for his medical expenses through a benefit held in the summer of 2015.

"I had over a thousand people at my benefit. It was just a wonderful night," Hyatt said. "And now, there's certain things that I don't have to worry about monetarily that take the pressure off of being a Stage 4 cancer survivor."

'Kids have adjusted'

A Colfax native who has worked for the Gibson City Police Department since 2006, Hyatt said his fight with cancer has been difficult for his family, including his wife of 14 years, Jami, who works at State Farm in Bloomington, and their three children — 12-year-old daughter Ashley, 10-year-old son Shawn and 7-year-old daughter Avery.

But they are dealing with it the only way they can — by staying hopeful and positive.

"They do pretty good," Hyatt said. "The kids have adjusted to it. I'm open to them about it. They know that I carry a chemo pump and that I go to the hospital every other week and that I have numerous doctor's appointments and CT scans and blood work. ...

"There's been a few times where I've been run down and I haven't been able to go to their sporting event or some of their events, and I kind of cut back. I enjoy coaching youth sports. I coached my daughters and Shawn in football and basketball and baseball. But they know sometimes that it's just a little too much for me. But they do pretty well for being that young.

"The benefit helped (my family cope), too. ... They can see that, 'Hey, we do have support.'"

Will Brumleve is editor of the Ford County Record, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit fordcountyrecord.com.