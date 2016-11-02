Champaign council approves grant for CU Fresh Start

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign City Council voted Tuesday to help Champaign-Urbana's new anti-gun-violence program to the tune of a $127,028 grant.

The money, from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, will be spread over two fiscal years. It will fund a full-time staff for the new program, CU Fresh Start, as well as contracted research to evaluate its effects and a project specialist/program manager to administer the grant for a year.

Mayor Deborah Feinen expressed gratitude to city staff for making the grant possible.

"To now be able to have a grant to push (CU Fresh Start) further is pretty amazing," Feinen said. "I know our staff worked very hard in a very short amount of time and very few communities received grants."

A local match of $42,343 must be provided for the grant to be accepted, according to a report to city staff. It will be met by the Champaign County Mental Health Board, through the Prairie Center.

CU Fresh Start is focused on curbing gun violence by helping offenders with violent, gun-related behavior in their past. If they commit to stopping that behavior, they will get access to community resources including help finding jobs, driver's licenses or getting into school. The program began in October with eight men out of nine signing up.

In other business, council members voiced their support for the Unit 4 facilities referendum.

"Quality education is about good facilities," council member Angie Brix said. "I look forward to supporting the referendum."

Voting takes place Nov. 8.

"It's time to provide the facilities that our kids deserve and have our community reflect that we care deeply about our kids and their education," Feinen said. "It's time. The plan doesn't include absolutely everything, but it's comprehensive."