Emotions high at vigil

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Ashley Hart of Mahomet attends a candlelight vigil for best friend Holly Cassano. Toni Cassano organizes a candlelight vigil for her daughter Holly Cassano who was murder 7 years ago. Wednesday, November 2, 2016 near the Champaign County Courthouse.

RBANA — After leading a vigil service Wednesday night, Toni Cassano hopes the next time she returns to the Champaign County Courthouse will be for a trial — of her daughter’s murderer.

“I always hope for that,” Cassano said. “That’s my ultimate hope.”

Cassano and 35 friends, family members and supporters gathered outside the courthouse on a dark, blustery evening to hold lighted candles, pray together and share memories of Holly Cassano, a 22-year-old woman who was brutally stabbed to death in her home in Mahomet seven years ago.

Ms. Cassano’s body was found by her mother on Nov. 2, 2009, on the floor of her mobile home.

As friends gathered around Toni Cassano Wednesday, she read a prayer written by one of her daughter’s friends.

“When you love somebody, you go to the extra mile. Your bravery, amazing heart and infectious laugh will stay with me forever. Losing you was one of the hardest days of my life.”

Among those who turned out was Andrew Thompson, a Mahomet resident who said he went to school with Ms. Cassano.

“She was a year ahead of me at Mahomet-Seymour High School,” Thompson said. “Holly was very funny. We had a lot of fun together, and she roasted me a lot. We poked fun at each other.”

Ashley Hart of Mahomet said she was one of Holly’s best friends. She came to the vigil wearing a “Hope for Holly” shirt.

“I went to school with her, and I lived across the street from her,” Hart said. “She loved everybody. She loved kids, and she was outstanding in everything. I think about her every day.”

Linda Fritchey of Urbana said she didn’t know Ms. Cassano or her family, but it was still important for her to attend the vigil.

“Her death was terrible, and I feel for the family,” Fritchey said.

Pam Zindars of Tolono said it bothers her that nobody has yet been arrested in connection with the case.

“Holly needs justice,” she said.

Melisa Yets of Champaign said she also did not know Holly Cassano, but she said she has experienced similar circumstances.

“My son, Chase Yets, was fatally stabbed on January 21, so I can relate to what Toni is going through,” she said.

“I came to show support for Holly’s family,” said Shawn Bickers of Champaign. “Having an event like this helps us not to forget. It has been so long, but we want the family to know we haven’t forgotten about it.”

The vigil was cut short by a gust of wind and a sudden rainstorm. As the participants headed for their vehicles, it was difficult to tell where the tears ended and the raindrops began.