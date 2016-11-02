Game 7: Cubs lead 6-3
CLEVELAND — David Ross' solo home run bumped the Cubs lead to 6-3 after six innings in Game 7 on Wednesday night.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Cubs needed nine outs to end 108 years of frustration.
Javier Baez led off the fifth with a home run against Corey Kluber and Anthony Rizzo doubled home Kris Bryant on a perfectly executed hit-and-run play to give the Cubs a 5-1 lead.
But the Indians responded by scoring twice on a wild pitch by Jon Lester, who relieved effective starter Kyle Hendricks with two outs in the fifth.
Kluber, who won Games 1 and 4 for the Indians, exited after Baez’s home run. The Chicago second baseman was 4 for 26 with 11 strikeouts before his first home run of the World Series. Kluber allowed four runs in four-plus innings and failed to record a strikeout for the first time in his major league career.
