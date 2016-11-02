Golf cart getaway goes awry

Photo by: Provided Authorities say an arsonist caused between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage to Kelly's Accounting Service in Monticello.

MONTICELLO — Police say a 35-year-old Monticello man was arrested for arson after he set a fire at a local business, then attempted to flee in his getaway vehicle — a golf cart.

It was a busy Tuesday for Matthew C. Slevin, who earlier in the day was arrested on suspicion of retail theft at the Monticello Walgreens, according to Monticello Police Chief John Carter. That arrest also led to a civil summons for possession of cannabis under 10 grams.

Then, at 9:24 p.m., police were called to Kelly's Accounting Service, at 310 W. Washington St., where Slevin allegedly set a fire that caused an estimated $5,000 to $10,000 damage.

"Witnesses in the area saw smoke coming from the west side of Kelly's Accounting and when they checked the area, they saw an individual was fleeing from the scene on a golf cart," Carter said.

The cart was followed to the Monticello Golf Club, where Carter said Slevin was found not only with the cart and a blowtorch, but also covered in gasoline.

Slevin apparently never entered the downtown-area business, Carter said.

"He set trash cans on fire next to a window, then began to start a fire at the door, and that's where surveillance cameras picked him up," Carter added.

Carter said an off-duty University of Illinois police officer eating at a local establishment saw the arson as it was happening and alerted authorities.

Carter said damage was limited mainly to a window and some of the stucco on the west side of the building.

Slevin was arrested for arson and criminal damage to property.

Earlier in the day, police arrested Slevin on suspicion of stealing a brace and shoe inserts from Walgreens. He was bonded out of jail prior to being arrested for suspicion of arson.

Slevin is being held in Piatt County while awaiting formal charges and a bond hearing on the arson and criminal damage arrest.

Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican