Kacich: It finally happened

Photo by: Provided Lifelong Cubs fan Tom Kacich (second from right) and his family enjoy a game at Wrigley Field.

Tell Tom Kacich your Cubs story by clicking here

It’s over.

After 108 years, or 39,466 days of mostly relentless futility, the Chicago Cubs again are the World Champions of Baseball.

I say again as if I was there the last time this happened. Even famed Cubs broadcasters Ronald Reagan (born 1911), Harry Caray (1914) and Jack Brickhouse (1916) weren’t alive for the 1908 championship.

Nor was Wrigley Field.

What longtime Cubs fan could imagine this strange, new world of triumph and achievement?

Since 1946, a year after the Cubs won a National League pennant with players strong enough to beat Brooklyn and Boston but not strong enough to beat the Axis, the Cubs have been the place for other teams to wipe their cleats.

Tragically, these are the only Cubs most of us have known: the ones spooked by black cats during a pennant race (1969), who drop easy fly balls during a pennant race (Don Young in 1969; Brant Brown in 1998), who let ground balls through their legs during a championship series game (Leon Durham, 1994), who misplay an easy ground ball during a championship series (Alex Gonzalez, 2003), who give up a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning (LaTroy Hawkins, 2004) to the Mets during a race for the wild card position.

Or teams just so spectacularly bad (2012) that the whole season was a virtual losing streak.

How I loved that team that lost 101 games but included little Tony Campana, whose greatest gift was to steal bases. He swiped 30 of them! However he didn’t get on base enough (57 times in 89 games) to help his team.

So, all of these years, all of these players and managers, and all of these generations of woebegone Cubs followers believed it was their destiny to be demeaned and disparaged by the gods of baseball.

The expectation was we were to die fulfilled in every aspect of life but one, summed up in a line in our collective obituaries something like, “Her life was gloriously complete and productive, save for hundreds of hours she squandered on the damnable Chicago Cubs.”

So was it coincidence or a heavenly thumb on the universe’s scale that had the Cubs virtually come back from the dead, down 3 games to 1 last Sunday, to secure the World Series on All Souls Day, a holy day to honor the dead? I don’t doubt some kind of higher intervention.

I know that on the day my 88-year-old Cubs fan father passed away — the guy who helped coach my Little League team and took me to my first Cubs game (a loss) — this year’s Cubs had their first spring training workout.

All the grief and gloom of 108 years has been washed away in one glorious night, as have the insults: What does CUBS stand for? Completely Useless by September. What did Jesus say to the Cubs? Don’t do anything until I come back. They’re history. It’s over.

So where does this leave the typical Chicago Cubs, besides dazed?

Remarkably it makes the cute Cubbies, the Lovable Losers, forever the least threatening team in sports the brand-new Baseball Bully.

By spring training 2017 the rest of the nation will despise the Cubs, and delight in their every injury, misfortune and mistake. The Cubs will know what every once-hapless, now-successful franchise — think New England Patriots and Chicago Blackhawks — knows. They wear an invisible target and every other team will measure their success by how well they play the big, bad Cubs.

How cool is that? Is that how success feels, St. Louis Cardinals fans?

Well, bring it on.

Many have suggested that these young, talented Cubs will be a baseball force for years to come. Perhaps, but every real Cubs fan knows that behind every triumph looms tragedy. I am reminded of Ken Hubbs, a Cubs second baseman who was the rookie of the year in 1962 and died in a plane crash in 1964. Or the 2004 Cubs pitching staff — Matt Clement, Kerry Wood, Mark Prior, Carlos Zambrano and Greg Maddux — that was supposed to be the best ever but was marked by injuries and mediocrity.

The Cubs may never become a dynasty. They may never pass this way again for decades. So let’s relish this day, hell, this entire offseason. The Cubs are Number One, the baddest boys in baseball.

How cool is that?

News-Gazette reporter and columnist Tom Kacich said he can die happy now. His column appears Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or kacich@news-gazette.com.