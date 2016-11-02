Man sentenced to prison for latest conviction

Photo by: Provided by CCSO Frank Wesley

URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of crimes apparently related to a traumatic brain injury he suffered more than 20 years ago has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for his latest conviction.

Judge Jeff Ford sentenced Frank Wesley, 39, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Kenwood Road, on Monday, saying the public needed to be protected from him and that there was little to no available help for him in this community.

In September, a jury convicted Wesley of aggravated battery for grabbing a 40-year-old postal worker on Dec. 2, 2015, in a public place.

Testimony from the woman at trial was that she was delivering mail at an apartment in the 600 block of East Green Street in Champaign when Wesley began making lewd comments to her. She told him to stop, but he continued to make the comments and followed her into a building.

The woman said she tried to get away from him, but he grabbed her hip and the chain for her keys. She eventually got away and police were contacted. They found Wesley about a half block away. The woman was not physically harmed.

Court records show Wesley has convictions dating to 1997, including 15 misdemeanors and two felonies. Ten of the misdemeanors were for criminal trespass. His other misdemeanor convictions were for violation of an order of protection, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer and driving under the influence.

Wesley's felonies were for aggravated battery and violation of an order of protection, court records show.

In imposing the prison sentence, Ford said he was hamstrung by the lack of community resources for a person in Wesley's position who suffers from a mental defect as opposed to a disease that might be treatable with medication.

Ford heard evidence at trial from a neuropsychologist that Wesley suffered a traumatic brain injury in a 1995 car wreck that has impaired him. However, in numerous mental health evaluations over the years, Wesley has been found fit to stand trial. That is, that he understands the proceedings and can cooperate with his attorney.

Experts have also opined that Wesley can control his behavior when he wants to.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton sought a prison sentence for Wesley, while Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus asked Ford to give him another chance at probation.

Ford said that Wesley had failed at multiple prior sentences of probation, and the judge said he didn't think Wesley would succeed this time. Noting Wesley's increasingly aggressive behavior, Ford said the community deserved to be protected from him.

Wesley was given credit on his sentence for 334 days already served in the county jail.