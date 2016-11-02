Prison for wounded man who possessed a gun

URBANA — A Champaign man who was shot multiple times in the leg and groin last spring has been sentenced to prison because police found a gun in his apartment.

Jeremy K. Robinson, 32, who last lived in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated possession of weapon by a felon, admitting that on March 30, he had a gun in his apartment.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Champaign police found the bloody pistol as they were investigating Robinson being shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lived.

A more serious charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm alleging that Robinson fired at Juvon Mays in the parking lot that day was dismissed in return for his guilty plea.

Mays, 35, of Champaign, has other pending weapons and drug felonies as well and is scheduled to be tried later this month.

Banach said Robinson had prior convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, violation of an order of protection, domestic battery, and theft.

Because of his prior felony convictions, he’s not allowed to possess a gun.

Robinson was given credit on his sentence for 215 days served in jail.

