Rezoning request dropped from Danville council's agenda

DANVILLE — For the second time, Danville aldermen failed to vote on a rezoning request that had some business owners and neighbors upset.

Two weeks ago, city administrators suggested the request be postponed, because the petitioner was not aware it would take a two-thirds majority vote by the 14-member council rather than a simple majority.

And Tuesday, it was the petitioner who pulled the request from the council's agenda.

Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said at Tuesday night's meeting that the petitioner's attorney sent an e-mail earlier in the day asking for the request to be pulled from consideration.

The estate of John T. Gulick is requesting that a parking lot at 912-914 N. Vermilion St., currently Gulick Illiana Medical Supply, be rezoned from professional to B3 general business, the same zoning category as the building — a category that has more possible uses.

Gulick's is going out of business, and Steve Gulick, who runs the business currently, wants to sell the property. The owners of Stroud Liquor in south Danville are interested in moving their packaged-liquor store to the North Vermilion site, but can't without the parking lot matching the zoning of the building. The medical-supply business is an acceptable use under both B3 and professional. A liquor store is acceptable under B3, not professional.

The owners of Stroud want to move their liquor store to make way for a franchise restaurant at their South Gilbert Street location.

The city's planning and zoning commission recommended the zoning change last month on a 5-3 vote, but some residents and business owners objected to the request. They told commissioners they didn't want a liquor store within a few blocks of Danville High School, and there's already another such store, multiple bars and a CVS that sells alcohol close by. But aldermen have the final say.

Now that the request has been pulled by the petitioner, Eisenhauer said any future request to rezone the parking lot to match the building, or vice versa, must start the process over again at the planning and zoning commission.

The reason the petition request requires a two-thirds vote by aldermen, Eisenhauer said, is because the petition would change the property to a use that conflicts with the city's Comprehensive Land Use map. Eisenhauer said that document is a road map for future development in Danville.

Aldermen briefly discussed Tuesday night whether the city could restrict a package liquor license to a location, prohibiting it from being moved to another location in the city.

Eisenhauer said there would be complicating issues with that, adding that aldermen might want to consider requiring that a package liquor store get a special-use permit at any new location.

Some aldermen said they would like the council to consider that change.