Shots fired in Campustown

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign police car blocks an alley in the 100 block of Green Street after an apparent shooting there on Wednesday night.

CHAMPAIGN — Police were investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday night in Campustown.

Police were called to a report of multiple shots fired near the corner of First and Green streets at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday. An Illini-Alert was sent out at 10 p.m. advising people to avoid the area of the 100 block of East Green Street; another was sent at 10:30 saying the suspect was thought to no longer be in the campus area.

By 10 p.m., at least six police cars were near the intersection. A woman who answered the phone at the Champaign Police Department late Wednesday night said the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.

Police said they were still looking for a shooter. No information was available about possible injuries.