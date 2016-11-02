Teacher of the Week: Tiffany Huisinga

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Tiffany Huisinga, the Teacher of the Week, breaks students into small groups to discuss the U.S. President's job while at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016.

This week...

Meet Tiffany Huisinga, a first grade teacher at Urbana's Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary school who says playing and moving while learning are the keys to success in those early elementary years.

"No one likes to learn when they are sitting in a chair and not moving, so in first grade we are always moving. It doesn't matter if we're learning sight words, phonemic awareness, or how to skip count by twos, we are moving!"

— What makes your school unique? My school is incredible. We serve children from all over the world. There are several languages spoken and not only do our second language learners get English as a Second Language instruction, they also get native language instruction and Chinese math for our students from China.

— What do your students like most about you? I think my students like that I'm not afraid to be silly in front of them in order to help them learn as much as possible.

— Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I say 'Macaroni' and they say 'Cheese.' They automatically yell it out, stick their hands in the air and look at me for directions. It even works for grownups!

— Three items you have on your desk? I do not have a desk, but I do have a back table for guided math and reading. I have pictures of my children and husband, my guided reading and guided math binders and magnet letters/numbers for playing.

— Teaching supply you can't live without? I can't live without my guided reading binder. It has all of my students' individual information, next teaching points, group information student growth. My whole teaching life.

— Funniest question a student has ever asked you? When I was pregnant with my daughter my students and I tracked her growth as a different fruit every week. By my ninth month, one of my students said, 'Mrs. Huisinga how many watermelon's did you eat?! No way there is just one in there!' You have to laugh because there was some truth in those words haha.

— Who was your favorite teacher growing up? The most inspiring and favorite teacher was Dr. Henn when I attended undergrad at EIU (Eastern Illinois University). She was motivating and challenging and most of all she saw potential in me and I really thrived because of her.

— Favorite hobby? I have two children who are involved in different sports, so right now I'd say my hobby is cheering them on at their different events.

— Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of ... We were learning about holidays around the world and our parents sent in food from all of my students' different countries for us to try as we learned about their tradition and culture. All of my students were so amazing during this unit. Everyone was excited to hear about other traditions and eat different foods. Not only did they learn about their own holidays and traditions, they also learned about others' holidays and traditions. Many of them wanted to go to different countries some day. This made me excited because they were so excited to learn and that is what teaching is all about: growing children who love to learn.

— Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? Reading, it's the best and most fun to learn and teach. In first grade you see tremendous growth and lots of little light bulbs blinking on.

— What's the best part of your job? Seeing a child understand something for the first time and getting to know entire families.

— What's the most difficult part? When a child is struggling and you've exhausted all of your tools in your tool box.

— Social media you use most often? I only really use Facebook so that my family can see pictures of my children.

— What's your classroom pet peeve? Using manners. My southern grandmother taught me southern manners and I use them and so do my students.

— If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? I'd visit France. I think Paris is beautiful and rich with history.

— Latest you've stayed at school working? 10:00 p.m. When I got my first job, I was on a Friday before the Monday that school started and I needed to get my room ready so I was working around the clock. I even had my son sleeping in his pack and play while I worked that first year!

— What does your morning routine look like? We get our folders out of our backpack; choose our lunch card (we call them our credit cards); my attendance person takes attendance; my assistant takes care of the lunch count and taking notes to the office; we say our King School pledge; we get our portfolios out and update them on homework we've completed and new sight words we've learned; then we go to reading, all in about 25 minutes.

— What's the best day of the week? Friday. We have Huisinga shopping! Students get paid for doing their jobs, good behavior and returning homework. On Friday, we count our money and divide it into three piles. We invest in our classroom with Huisinga bucks, they save for next week and they spend whatever is left. They get to buy things like lunch with the teacher, taking their shoes off in class for the day, extra computer time and even a pop in the teachers lounge.

— My favorite song is ... 'My Best Friend' by Queen.

— If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... A hairstylist, but my son and daughter are ecstatic that I'm a teacher.

— I'm always texting ... My friend and co-teacher Caitlin.

— If I could get free tickets to a concert it would be to see ... Pearl Jam!

— My favorite local restaurant is ... Monicals Pizza.

— One item on my bucket list is ... To have a Mustang convertible.