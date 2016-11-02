Two face charges after drugs found in vehicle

Photo by: Provided Andrew Bell, 22, of Savoy, charged Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2016, with possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine. Image

URBANA — Two men found in a vehicle in Champaign that contained illicit drugs, reportedly packaged for sale, have been criminally charged.

Andrew Bell, 22, of the first block of Hartwell Court, Savoy, and Marshawn Williams, 22, of the 600 block of East Beardsley Avenue, Champaign, were each charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine.

Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega told Judge Brett Olmstead that on Tuesday, Street Crimes Task Force officers spotted a sport utility vehicle at Fifth Street and Bradley Avenue with a Texas registration that they recognized as having been involved in a previous heroin deal with Bell.

Seeing the driver commit an alleged traffic violation, they stopped the vehicle. Williams was driving and Bell was the passenger.

In the vehicle they found one bag that had 36 smaller bags of heroin weighing a total of 10.8 grams. Another bag contained 18 smaller bags of cocaine weighing 5.3 grams.

Williams had $243 cash on him while Bell had $2,040 on him, Ortega told the judge.

Williams admitted possessing and selling cocaine but denied knowing about the heroin. Bell also denied knowing anything about the heroin.

At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Bell was out on bond awaiting trial on charges of being an armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, and unlawful use of weapon by a felon, all stemming from his arrest in late April.

Ortega said Bell also had prior convictions for unlawful use of weapon by a felon and burglary, as well as an adjudication as a minor for mob action. Williams, he said, had a single prior juvenile adjudication for mob action.

Olmstead set bond for Bell at $100,000 and for Williams at $7,500. Both men were told to be back in court Nov. 18 for a probable-cause hearing.

If Bell is convicted of the drug charges filed Tuesday, he will have to serve any sentence for that after any sentence he might receive for the earlier felony charges.