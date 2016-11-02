Urbana brothers, C-U Fresh Start candidates, charged with gun crimes

Photo by: Provided by CCSO Darius Kirk Image

URBANA — Two Urbana brothers arrested for having weapons in a house on a street where two people were shot were invited last month to be in the first class of C-U Fresh Start.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed that Eric Kirk, 30, and Darius Kirk, 21, both of the 200 block of South Grove Street, were identified as candidates who could benefit from the message and services being offered through the anti-gun violence program.

Champaign Community Relations Manager Tracy Parsons, one of the program coordinators, declined to give information on who was invited to the first “call-in” on Oct. 6, citing confidentiality concerns. However, program organizers have said that eight of the first class of nine men who were invited, signed up to get services.

On Wednesday, Rietz filed formal charges against the pair in connection with their early-morning arrests Tuesday.

Eric Kirk was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying penalties of between six and 60 years upon conviction, while Darius Kirk was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying a three- to 14-year prison sentence upon conviction.

Each was charged with having a 9 mm gun. Because of prior weapons convictions, neither is allowed to possess a weapon.

Urbana police and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of South Grove Street at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday and found a man outside who had been shot in the buttocks and a woman inside an apartment who was hit in the knee by gunfire. Both were treated for their injuries and later released.

Rietz and Urbana police are not saying who they think fired the more than 20 rounds that police found evidence of on the street.

The Kirk brothers, both of whom are on parole for weapons convictions, were living with their mother in the same block as the apartment building where the 22-year-old man and the 49-year-old woman were hit.

Police searched their home and found two 9 mm guns on the roof outside a second-floor bedroom window, Rietz said.

The guns in the presence of the men was enough to file the felony charges against them while the investigation into the shooting continues.

Although both men remain jailed on parole holds, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond at $400,000 for Eric Kirk and at $300,000 for Darius Kirk.

Both are due back in court Nov. 18 for a probable cause hearing.