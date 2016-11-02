Urbana High freshman to the rescue

Among the "heroes" who helped rescue a 7-year-old autistic boy from a pond on Halloween night: 14-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Cherry Hills Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Monday after the child ran away from his mother, got into a pond behind the home and was unable to return to shore.

Gutierrez pulled the child out of the pond, according to Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the sheriff’s office.

Gutierrez was trick-or-treating with his family on Monday night when he heard some screaming.

“We heard this woman screaming for help, and at first, we thought it was a joke, so they could scare us,” he said. “Then we saw the woman screaming, ‘Someone help me, please.’”

So Gutierrez, followed his aunt, Edith Gutierrez, behind a house to a pond. They saw a boy in the water.

Edith asked her nephew, “Can you swim?”

“Yeah,” said Jonathan who dropped his treat bag, took off his sweater and jumped into the waist-high water.

“It was so cold. I could see the boy floating, not even moving,” said the Urbana High School freshman. “I ran into the water about 10 feet to reach the boy. I grabbed him — he was skinny — and carried him back. I just laid him in the grass, and they started pumping his chest to get the water out.”