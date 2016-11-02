Windsor Road issue may be heading to court
URBANA — As the two-plus-year process of fixing a chunk of Windsor Road comes to an end, legal action might begin between the city and contractor Stark Excavating.
Assistant City Engineer Craig Shonkwiler said Tuesday that both parties have attorneys who are discussing the possibility of going to court.
The city tasked Stark with mending cracks on 94 percent of the 1.3-mile stretch of Windsor that runs from Philo Road to Race Street. The cracks' cause remains unknown, though Stark is analyzing results from August road tests that may show an answer.
On Sept. 12, the city asked Stark to open the road fully before winter sets in.
When Stark didn't respond promptly, city representatives said they'd seek legal action if the issue couldn't be resolved mutually.
Shonkwiler could not confirm if that would be the basis of legal action going forward.
Bill Gray, Urbana's public works director, and the area manager of Stark's Champaign office both declined to comment when contacted by The News-Gazette.
Stark has since responded to the city, and the two started working Monday on fully reopening Urbana's section of the road for traffic. That process involves pavement removal, replacing fractured slabs and open holes, preparing traffic signals/detection cameras and laying down pavement striping.
"Our focus is on opening the road," Shonkwiler said. "That there are ongoing discussions between (Stark and the city) is all I can say."
Restriping Windsor Road isn't as easy as it might sound. Champaign-based Varsity Striping, which is subcontracted by Stark, is the only available service in downstate Illinois, Shonkwiler said. The company has contractual work that will tie it up until Nov. 15, which might be too late for finishing the Windsor project, Shonkwiler said.
If that's the case, city crews will use a less permanent type of paint than Varsity has to lay down temporary lines that would be painted over later by Varsity.
"It would get the road open and will be safe," Shonkwiler said about city-painted striping. "Next week is a real good opportunity to start striping, and we don't want to wait and get trapped with bad weather."
