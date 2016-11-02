Zika spurs change in check-in procedures

UPDATED AT 4:15 P.M.

Be prepared to account for your recent travel history when you check in for medical care and services at some area medical providers, due to the Zika virus outbreak.

The Carle health system and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center both have new policies kicking in this week that involve asking patients about their travel, they said.

Christie Clinic said it has also begun asking some patients about their travel history, depending on the department and type of specialist being seen.

Carle said it began on Wednesday to ask patients checking in at all sites throughout its system about their travel history in the past 21 days to Florida or outside the U.S., based on a new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mattoon-based Sarah Bush Lincoln is starting that policy sometime this week, according to spokeswoman Patty Peterson.

"Zika, which is now present in South Florida, threatens more travelers today than Ebola. So, per CDC recommendations, Carle is updating its patient check-in to screen for travel and symptoms when patients come in," Dr. Robert Healy, Carle's chief medical quality officer, said in a statement.

Any Carle patient indicating travel history to the affected areas will be asked to list specific symptoms. Those who meet criteria may be moved to a private room or given a mask to wear, according to Carle. The information will be indicated on patient records and medical providers will be alerted.

"This new procedure is not just to check for Zika and Ebola," Healy said. "We can change the question depending on disease threats, including adding new travel-related diseases that aren't even on our radar right now. It will also help to identify potential infectious outbreaks."