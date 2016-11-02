Zika spurs new check-in procedure at Carle

URBANA — The Zika virus outbreak is prompting new check-in procedures at Carle, starting Wednesday.

Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each patient checking in will be asked about travel history to Florida or outside the U.S. in the past 21 days. The question will be asked at all Carle medical sites, according to Carle spokesman Mark Schultz.

"Zika, which is now present in South Florida, threatens more travelers today than Ebola. So, per CDC recommendations, Carle is updating its patient check-in to screen for travel and symptoms when patients come in," Dr. Robert Healy, chief medical quality officer, said in a statement.

Any person indicating travel history to the affected areas will be asked to list specific symptoms. Those who meet criteria may be moved to a private room or given a mask to wear, according to Carle. The information will be indicated on patient records and medical providers will be alerted.

"This new procedure is not just to check for Zika and Ebola," Healy said. "We can change the question depending on disease threats, including adding new travel-related diseases that aren't even on our radar right now. It will also help to identify potential infectious outbreaks."

People checking in at Carle's kiosks will also be asked their travel history.