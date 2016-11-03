Can the Cubs repeat?

Sure, the Cubs still might be celebrating as you read this. Still, we’re already wondering about next year. So we turned to the man behind ‘Cubbie Conversation’ — our own J.J. Lockwood — for his thoughts on what’s to come

1. Can they repeat as World Series champions?

I know what you’re saying ... “Geesh, can we just enjoy this one after waiting 108 years?!?!” Trust me, I get it ... and I’ll likely continue my victory celebration until Opening Day of the 2017 season. But we’re now looking ahead, and you have to love the Cubs’ chances to repeat. The starting pitching will remain strong, anchored by Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta and Kyle Hendricks. John Lackey also returns, but it remains to be seen if the Cubs will pick up the option on fifth starter Jason Hammel. MVP candidates Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo aren’t going anywhere for a long time, and there’s so much additional young talent on display at the corner of Clark and Addison that you have to believe the boys in blue will be heavy favorites to repeat in 2017.

2. Who will be roaming center field for the Cubs in 2017?

Theo Epstein and crew have a tough decision to make in regards to Dexter Fowler, who signed a one-year deal to return to the Cubs in February. Fowler’s return immediately shored up the leadoff spot and made it clear who would be manning center field in 2016. Fowler’s deal included a $9 million mutual option for 2017, but he is expected to hit free agency. If Dex leaves town, expect Albert Almora Jr. to take over in center field.



3. Where does Kyle Schwarber play next season?

Kyle Schwarber, who missed nearly the entire 2016 season, miraculously returned for the World Series and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. While he will never be mistaken for a Gold Glove defender, Schwarber provides an elite power bat to Joe Maddon’s lineup ... so expect to see him in left field the majority of the time in 2017. He also could be behind the plate on occasion as well.

4. Will Jason Heyward fix his swing?

The Cubs’ big prize in free agency a year ago, Jason Heyward played the best defensive right field I’ve seen at Wrigley Field since the days of “The Hawk,” Andre Dawson. However, his bat never did come around ... pitchers were continually able to beat him with fastballs throughout the regular season and playoffs. He hit a paltry .230 with seven homers and 49 RBI. His OPS of .631 was also less than impressive. At this point, his swing needs to be rebuilt ... expect Heyward to spend some quality time this winter with Cubs hitting coach John Mallee.



5. Who are the top threats to knock off the Cubs in the National League

The Cubs are built for a lengthy run of success with all of the young talent on display at Wrigley. However, there are plenty of other teams that pose a serious threat ... and that includes NL Central rival St. Louis. As far as the rest of the league, it’s the usual suspects ... the New York Mets and Washington Nationals will both be strong in the NL East, and the NL West likely will be a two-team race again between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. If you’re looking for a surprise team, keep an eye on the Arizona Diamondbacks. With all that be-ing said, the Cubs will be the clear favorites to represent the National League in the 2017 World Series.