Davis leads by far in money raised

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has raised more than 100 times as much money in this election cycle as his Democratic challenger, federal records show.

Davis, seeking his third term in the U.S. House, has raised $2.43 million in the last two years, according to the Federal Election Commission.

His Democratic opponent, Mark Wicklund of Decatur, has raised $23,337.

In pre-election reports filed recently, Davis had $918,940 on hand while Wicklund had $1,752.

The two are running in the 13th Congressional District, which sweeps from Urbana southwest to the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis. It includes Decatur, Champaign-Urbana and parts of Springfield, Bloomington-Normal, Collinsville and Belleville.

Although the district was drawn to be competitive, Davis won re-election easily in 2014, beating former Judge Ann Callis by 59 percent to 41 percent.

The FEC reports show that most of Davis' money — more than $1.72 million — has come from political action committees. Another $708,550 came from individual donors.

Of Wicklund's funds, $7,444 were from individuals, $225 from PACs and $17,419 were donations out of the candidate's pocket.