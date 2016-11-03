Felon arrested in large Rantoul drug bust

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Larry Mumphrey

RANTOUL — An alleged drug dealer arrested Wednesday as he arrived home on a gas-powered bicycle is in the Champaign County Jail on preliminary drug and weapons charges.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said police seized four guns and more than 11 ounces of suspected cocaine, one of the larger busts in Rantoul history, from previously convicted felon Larry Mumphrey, 36, of the 1000 block of Ruth Crane Drive in Rantoul.

Bouse said the police investigation began Monday with a tip to his department that there were guns in a storage unit in the 1100 block of North Century Boulevard.

His officers obtained a search warrant Monday for one unit and found a .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun, an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .357-caliber revolver and several kinds of ammunition.

"We started doing legwork all day Tuesday and by Wednesday we felt we had probable cause to arrest him," Bouse said.

Bouse and fellow detectives were watching Mumphrey's home on Ruth Crane Drive on Wednesday when he arrived just before 1 p.m. on a gas-powered bicycle, one of several items ultimately seized from Mumphrey for potential forfeiture because of its suspected use in drug trafficking.

Arresting him for the possession of weapons, police searched Mumphrey and found about 21/4 ounces of cocaine and $1,779 cash on him, Bouse said.

"We knew that he rented another storage unit and after his arrest and finding the drugs on him, we had probable cause to search the other unit," Bouse said.

There, in a sparsely filled unit, they found about 9 ounces of cocaine with a street value of about $18,000 in a shoebox.

"There was literally only five things in there," said Bouse.

Besides the shoebox with the cocaine, there were old radio receivers and an empty box for a stereo speaker.

Investigators also searched Mumphrey's house and found just under 2 grams of cocaine and about $100. That, an older Monte Carlo and the gas-powered bicycle were all taken by police, Bouse said.

Bouse said after some initial resistance, Mumphrey gave police a statement.

The detective said it was Mumphrey who valued his cocaine cache at $22,000 — about $2,000 per ounce.

He is expected to be formally charged later Thursday. Bouse said Mumphrey has prior drug and weapons convictions out of Cook County.