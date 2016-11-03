Jim Dey: Widowed Gifford mom of 4 about to have a 5th

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Christina Gann pilots a tractor Tuesday near Ludlow. Image

In election years, politicians kiss babies.

People don't like politicians, even in the best of times, let alone this nightmarish election year. But they do like babies.

So forget about "the Donald" and Hillary for a moment or two, and focus attention on 50-year-old Christina Gann of Gifford. Already the mother of four, the single Gann is tentatively scheduled to become a new mother in January.

No, it's not a case of immaculate conception. But when baby Lily Jade arrives in Gifford all the way from the Henan Province in China, she surely will be accorded an immaculate reception — the culmination of personal loss, deep religious faith and a search for renewal.

"I asked God, 'If I'm not going to be a wife, what do you have in store for me?'" Gann said.

It took awhile. Eventually, Gann got the answer she was looking for.

But that's the end of the beginning. Let's go back to the beginning.

If Gann's name sounds familiar, there's a reason. She was the volunteer operations manager for tornado relief after a November 2013 tornado clobbered the small community of Gifford.

A can-do person who likes to get involved, Gann threw herself into the effort to clean up and rebuild the small community in northeastern Champaign County.

A year later, Gann suffered her own personal upheaval when her 48-year-old husband, Kevin, died suddenly of a heart attack.

With three grown sons and just her then-14-year-old daughter at home on the family farm, Gann fell back on her faith as a guide for the next chapter in her life. She said she was ready to "go anywhere, do anything" if only she knew where to go and what to do.

"Adoption was not on my radar," Gann said.

Her religious faith is a lodestar that directs Gann's personal and civic life and gives her strength and guidance.

"My world really does revolve around my faith," she said.

It's a big world, too, one that has taken her on faith missions to the Hildago, Texas, border town of Reynosa, Mexico, to volunteer at a children's home.

This year, Gann took her daughter, Carla, with her, and Carla was moved by the plight of the children at the home and how the efforts of the mission volunteers brightened, at least temporarily, the children's lives.

"It's amazing what a little love and a little Jesus can do for children," Gann said.

It was on their return home that Carla raised the possibility that her mother adopt an orphaned child. Several weeks later, Gann's daughter again brought the subject up and wondered what her mother thought, if anything, about it.

The more Gann considered about the idea, the more it appealed to her.

"I felt that's where God was leading me," she said.

Gann and her daughter broached the subject with family members on Easter Sunday, the revelation generating "a lot of disbelief."

But it wasn't long before everyone was on board, leading Gann to begin her quest.

Acting on advice from members of her church who adopted three children from China, Gann soon was in touch with Colorado-based CCAI Adoption Services.

The paperwork, the background checks and the costs have been extensive, a process Gann said she understands and accepts.

"They want to make sure the family who is adopting the child puts the interests of the child first," she said.

Ultimately, Gann received approval to adopt Xiao Yu, a special-needs toddler who lives in an orphanage. She said Xiao Yu (translated to "little jade") was abandoned by her parents after being born premature. As a consequence of her birth, Gann said, Lily Jade is almost 3 but "the size of a 2-year-old" because a developmental disability has slowed her growth.

Gann and her daughter are tentatively scheduled to make a 17-day trip to China in January to pick up Lily Jade. The Chinese courts will finalize the adoption; when Lily and her mother set foot back on U.S. soil, the child will be an American citizen.

Travel to China is expected to cost nearly $11,000. Then there are the adoption agency fees ($8,200), home study fees ($3,600), etc. It all adds up.

That's why friends of Gann are hosting a fundraising dinner and dance (donations are at will) at Gann's farm on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to whenever it ends.

There will be chili, hot dogs and desserts, square dancing with caller Ozzie Pearl and line dancing. Gann's brother-in-law Larry Lustfeldt will be giving blacksmithing demonstrations.

It'll be Americana at its finest in farm country to benefit a Chinese child turning 3 years old on that day half a world away.

Gann said all the anticipation has her itching to get started with the child rearing.

"It's like being at the end of a pregnancy. You've nervous. You're excited. But you're ready to get started," she said.

But she also is philosophical about her experience, characterizing it as a renewal that grew out of heartbreak, a reminder that an end doesn't have to be the end.

"Regardless of what you're going through, there is always hope. Don't limit yourself to what you should be doing," she said. "It's just so much bigger than just me. It's about changing the world for this little girl and how she's going to change my world," she said.

