Just 1 Question: Physical education at Thomas Paine Elementary

Now that the Urbana school board has signed off on putting physical education teachers in elementary schools, parents of Thomas Paine students want to help give them plenty of space to exercise.

The school's PTA is asking the community to help invest in "Play, Adventure Thoughtfulness and Healthy Habits" for their kids by building an exercise PATH around the school playground. While it hasn't decided on a total project cost yet, anyone interested in donating can contact the school or search Thomas Paine on www.crowdrise.com.

Ahead of the fundraiser, staff writer Nicole Lafond stopped by Thomas Paine to ask: How will a designated exercise path help promote health at your school?

MORGAN PEREZ

fifth grade

"It helps me stay healthy. Normally now, I walk around the basketball courts at recess."

K ELSEY TAPPENDORF

Girls on the Run coach

"It would be great to have a designated path for the girls to use as we're running our laps. (Girls on the Run) is a run club for third- through fifth-grade girls, so it promotes healthy habits and setting goals. Currently, we run around the school, but the pavement is kind of cracked in the back, and it's not the best path for the girls to run."

MADELINE LOF RANO

third grade

"It would just be better to run on because it would be concrete and maybe easier to run on than grass, so no one slips if it rains."

LARISSA DUNC AN

third-grade teacher

"Being cooped up in the classroom can really get to the kids and their attention spans and what they are really learning up to a certain point. And it's adults, too — we can only be sitting for so long without any type of movement going on. We would start to go crazy, too. This would be a really great brain break for them to get them ready for what's coming up next."

NANCY YEA GLE

occupational therapist

"One of the things that we know about what helps children is they have to have a lot of movement, especially the younger they are. There's good research that came out of the U of I that shows actually exercising in green space is more effective than any other type of exercise — concrete or indoors, it trumps all of those."

SALMA HREISH

third grade

"Right now, we run on the playground and in the rocks. If I didn't want to play, I could get take a walk then."

SANDRA COOPER

principal

"I think walking is therapeutic, so any student who might be struggling during the day — being able to go on a walk and having that limited path to problem-solve — emotionally and therapeutically, it will be a great asset."

ALLY B AUER

third grade

"It would be fun because we wouldn't have different paths all the time in our running club; it would just be one path."

SUSAN COPPESS

PTA board member

"Developing healthy habits is a priority for the PTA; we wanted to build upon the investment the district made with the addition of PE teachers and make the most of the beautiful space that Thomas Paine has to use. This is a community school, and we want to get members of the neighborhood involved."

