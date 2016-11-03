Man awaiting trial charged with another break-in

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Mark E. Davis

URBANA — A Champaign man already in jail waiting to be tried for a July residential burglary has been charged with another break-in after a fingerprint left at the scene matched his.

Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Mark E. Davis, 47, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of North Sixth Street, on a single count of residential burglary alleging that on July 14 he entered an apartment in the 1100 block of Arbor Street while the resident was home.

A Champaign police report said when the victim saw a person he didn't recognize in his living room, he asked the man what he was doing and the man ran out.

Police collected a latent fingerprint from a window the intruder was believed to have come through and sent it to the state crime lab. In late October, police were told it was a match to Davis, who has four prior burglary convictions and one conviction each for residential burglary and theft.

Davis has been in jail since late July for residential burglary for allegedly breaking into a 29-year-old Champaign woman's apartment in the 700 block of West Church Street on July 23 as the woman slept. He took her purse, but she chased him and, in a struggle, he dropped her purse.

Davis is scheduled to be back in court for that case Dec. 6.

Because of his prior convictions, should he be convicted of either of the July break-ins, he would have to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.

He's being held in lieu of $60,000 bond.