Master trombonist paying visit to UI

Photo by: Provided Doug Yeo

URBANA — A master trombonist will be on the University of Illinois campus this week to give a lecture and master class — and to perform with the Marching Illini at Saturday's Illini football game.

Doug Yeo, a former member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and recently retired professor at Arizona State University, is "flat-out" considered one of the world's best bass trombonists, said Scott Schwartz, the UI archivist for music and fine arts and director of the Sousa Archives and Center for American Music.

Yeo specializes in play Baroque instruments and early music.

"He was here in February and played the serpent, a Baroque tuba in the shape of snake, with the UI's baroque ensemble," Schwartz said. "He's extraordinary, and the best part is he's a really nice guy. No ego at all. He's also written extensively."

While here Yeo will deliver:

— The lecture/performance demonstration, "America's Slide and Valve Trombone: A Historical Discussion of Sackbots, Posaunen, Slip Horns and Much More," 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sousa Archives and Center for American Music, Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C. Free and open to the public.

— A trombone masterclass, 3:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, UI School of Music Auditorium, 1114 W. Nevada St., U. Free and open to the public.