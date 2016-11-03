Panhandling woman robs man in Urbana

URBANA — Urbana police are looking for a middle-age woman who robbed an older man of cash while panhandling outside a southeast Urbana business Wednesday.

Investigator Dave Smysor said officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to the 1800 block of Philo Road, where they found a 78-year-old Urbana man whose hand was bleeding.

Smysor said the man had parked in a handicapped spot of a store and got out of his car when he was approached by a woman asking for a dollar. He declined to give her money, and she then asked him for a cigarette.

He reached for a pack of cigarettes in his front shirt pocket, where he also had $85 cash.

"She pushed him to the ground, grabbed the cash from his pocket and ran west through the parking lot," Smysor said.

The man, who is disabled and on medication, was knocked to the ground and bled profusely from his hand, Smysor said, but was not seriously injured. An ambulance treated him at the scene.

Witnesses described the woman as being black, about 50, thin, weighing 110 to 120 pounds. She had short black hair in a bob that may have been a wig, Smysor said, and was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants and carrying a white bag.

After the holdup, a witness saw her go in another nearby business and come out shortly after with a bicycle and wearing the jacket tied around her waist and a white tank top.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.